Always find work

Now this might sound like you're really pushing your child, but it's for their benefit, honest!



Noel says that if your child doesn't have any homework due for the next day, rather than giving them some time off, find some work for them to do.



That could either be getting a head start on some homework that's due in for a few days' time, or revising a topic they've been struggling with.



Remember, keeping that routine will make doing homework so much easier.