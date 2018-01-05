>
Homework help for kids: Have happier homework sessions
Getting into it
If your little one isn't doing much homework at the moment, or if their homework sessions aren't very regular, then this routine might be a bit hard to swallow.

The key, says Noel, is to build up to this level of work. She recommends starting with short daily sessions.

"And you will need to make sure that the work is just challenging enough that they experience satisfaction rather than frustration," she adds.

Gradually work up to one hour a night if they're in primary school and two hours if they're in secondary school.

Sophie Herdman
06/10/2013
