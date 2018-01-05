In this article











Keep kids safe online



Keep kids safe online Keeping



Even Prime Minister David Cameron has admitted that he fears his own



Nationwide polls have overwhelmingly seen public support for making search engines such as Google put automatic filters on adult sites, and many service providers offer the option of parental controls for its broadband users.



But having your



Of course you want to let your



We spoke to Simon Ellson, the mobile security expert from

Keeping kids safe online has been top of the agenda lately, namely due to the widespread concern over online porn.Even Prime Minister David Cameron has admitted that he fears his own children will stumble across x-rated material whenever they pick up the iPad.Nationwide polls have overwhelmingly seen public support for making search engines such as Google put automatic filters on adult sites, and many service providers offer the option of parental controls for its broadband users.But having your children looking at something they shouldn’t is still a very real fear, especially with the rise in mobile phones that have access to the internet.Of course you want to let your kids explore the internet and learn how to use it safely, but you also want to keep them protected online and away from sites that are inappropriate. But what measures can you take to ensure your children can browse the web safely?We spoke to Simon Ellson, the mobile security expert from Norton Security and Andrew Wild, Chief Security Officer of Cybersecurity, to get their top tips on how you can keep your kids safe online.