Do your research

It's easy to be scared of things you don't understand - we still break into a cold sweat every time someone mentions algebra!



But that's why it's good to get to grips with the sites your kids visit sooner rather than later!



"By being aware of the risks involved with your children's preferred websites, you can keep your eyes peeled for any early signs of danger," says Simon.



You should also think about the devices your kids access the internet on, TV, mobile, tablets...



For all you know, when you think they're happily texting their friends, they could be stumbling upon some sinister sites or age inappropriate material.









