>
Keep kids safe online
  
Set rules
In this article

Set rules


Yes, we know, it's not much fun, but sometimes you've got to set some rules for your kids.

"Set specific times when they can access the computer." says Simon. That way you know they're not browsing the whole time, and you can keep a closer eye on what they're up to.

Simon also says you should keep your computer in a family area: "It means you can ensure you are nearby should they access any inappropriate content."

Of course, it's not always easy to get kids to stick to rules. But tell them that breaking the rules will mean they're banned from going on the internet for a week and we're pretty sure they'll be putty in your hands.
Sophie Herdman
15/08/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Keep kids safe online
Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         