Get parental controls

Something all parents should do is take a look at the parental controls out there.



"They let you filter the content your child is accessing, be it videos, music or websites," says Simon.



Parental controls a great way to limit what your kids can get access to, especially if you can't be around the whole time.



There's loads of them out there, including lots of free ones. They vary depending on how much you want to restrict what your kids see.



Another thing to look into is Ad Blockers. "Ad blockers can eliminate malicious pop ups, and can also prevent your child seeing content that is not aimed at them - adult sites, gambling, alcohol etc.," says Andrew.