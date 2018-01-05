>
Keep kids safe online
  
Get parental controls
In this article

Get parental controls


Something all parents should do is take a look at the parental controls out there.

"They let you filter the content your child is accessing, be it videos, music or websites," says Simon.

Parental controls a great way to limit what your kids can get access to, especially if you can't be around the whole time.

There's loads of them out there, including lots of free ones. They vary depending on how much you want to restrict what your kids see.

Another thing to look into is Ad Blockers. "Ad blockers can eliminate malicious pop ups, and can also prevent your child seeing content that is not aimed at them - adult sites, gambling, alcohol etc.," says Andrew.
Sophie Herdman
15/08/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Keep kids safe online
Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         