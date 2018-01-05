In this article











Use passwords

It's not just you who uses passwords online the whole time, your kids will too, for lots of things - social networking sites, email, some schools even have learning platforms that children can log in to.



You need to help them come up with a strong password. Andrew has three tips - make sure it is over eight characters long, contains a mixture of upper and lower case letters and has a number or symbol.



"Help your kids to remember the passwords by creating memorable phrases, and make sure that passwords are used on mobile devices too," says Andrew.



And don't forget - passwords shouldn't be shared! Make sure your kids know that it's ok to share them with you, but no one else.



