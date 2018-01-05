My baby has a cold: Top treatments for poorly babies

My baby has a cold: Top treatments for poorly babes

It can be really worrying when your baby has a cold, especially when you think there's little you can do to help.



It can also be tiring for you, when your little one is struggling to sleep and wants lots of attention from mum and dad.



But there are some things you can do when your baby has a cold to ease the symptoms and speed up their recovery.



We spoke to Lisa Cree, paediatric nurse at Spire Bristol Hospital.



She says that if your baby has a cold, it's nothing to worry about. In fact, because of their low immune systems, babies get a lot of colds - around eight just in the first year! The length can vary, but normally they last for about five days.



Read on to find out the best treatments for a baby full of cold.