>

My baby has a cold: Top treatments for poorly babies

 
My baby has a cold: Top treatments for poorly babes
In this article
My baby has a cold: Top treatments for poorly babes

It can be really worrying when your baby has a cold, especially when you think there's little you can do to help.

It can also be tiring for you, when your little one is struggling to sleep and wants lots of attention from mum and dad.

But there are some things you can do when your baby has a cold to ease the symptoms and speed up their recovery.

We spoke to Lisa Cree, paediatric nurse at Spire Bristol Hospital.

She says that if your baby has a cold, it's nothing to worry about. In fact, because of their low immune systems, babies get a lot of colds - around eight just in the first year! The length can vary, but normally they last for about five days.

Read on to find out the best treatments for a baby full of cold.
Sophie Herdman
07/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         