Use saline drops

When you baby has a cold, their blocked nose can stop them from sleeping.



One of the best solutions for this is to use nasal saline drops, says Lisa. They help to unblock your baby's nose so they can get a better night's sleep.



Always check with your pharmacist to see if the drops are suitable for infants first.



If your baby is over three months old, Lisa says you can also put vapour rub on their chest and back.