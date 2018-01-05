>
My baby has a cold: Top treatments for poorly babies
  
A spoon full of sugar helps the medicine go down. No, we're not saying you should feed your baby a spoon full of sugar when they have a cold. We just like to drop in a Mary Poppins reference whenever possible.

So, back to business, should you give your baby medicine when they have a cold?

Lisa says that babies less than six months old shouldn't be given cough and cold remedies because there are a few side effects involved. But when it comes to medicine, if in doubt, ask your pharmacist.

We asked Lisa at what point you should take your baby to the doctor. She said it can be tricky to tell, because watching your baby deal with their first cold can be stressful.

"It's best to err on the side of caution," says Lisa. "Always take your baby to the doctor if they are having trouble breathing, have a persistent cough, are coughing up mucus, have a temperature over 38°C and if the symptoms last for over five days."
