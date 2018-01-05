>
My baby has a cold: Top treatments for poorly babies
 Photo 7/7 
Prevention is the best cure
In this article

Prevention is the best cure


Yes, it's true, prevention is the best cure. It's not easy to prevent your baby from getting a cold because there are lots of different viruses that can trigger a cold, and they're easily passed between people.

There are a few things you can do though. You can wash your hands regularly and keep your little one out of contact with anyone showing signs of a cold.

Lisa also says that breastfeeding can help your baby ward off colds as it passes antibodies to your tot to help them fight off the infection.
Sophie Herdman
07/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The longest celebrity relationshipsNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         