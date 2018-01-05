In this article













Prevention is the best cure

Yes, it's true, prevention is the best cure. It's not easy to prevent your baby from getting a cold because there are lots of different viruses that can trigger a cold, and they're easily passed between people.



There are a few things you can do though. You can wash your hands regularly and keep your little one out of contact with anyone showing signs of a cold.



Lisa also says that breastfeeding can help your baby ward off colds as it passes antibodies to your tot to help them fight off the infection.



