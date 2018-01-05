Terrible twos: How to deal with tantrums
Toddlers - aren’t they the cutest? They’re all hugs, dribble and toothless smiles.
But every now and then, without warning, they can transform from perfect little angels into tantrum throwing toddlers from hell.
Whether they’re 18 months or four years old, they're experts at throwing full blown strops - screaming and hitting mum and dad in public (the hairdressers and supermarkets seem to be tantrum hot spots.) It's embarrasing, upsetting and plain annoying.