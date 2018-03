Terrible twos: How to deal with tantrums

Terrible twos: How to deal with tantrums Toddlers - aren’t they the cutest? They’re all hugs, dribble and toothless smiles. But every now and then, without warning, they can transform from perfect little angels into tantrum throwing toddlers from hell.



author of and So what can you do if you find yourself in this awkward situation? Parenting experts Simone Cave Baby to Toddler Month by Month and Joanne Mallone , author of Toddlers: An Instruction Manual give us their top tips. Whether they’re 18 months or four years old, they're experts at throwing full blown strops - screaming and hitting mum and dad in public (the hairdressers and supermarkets seem to be tantrum hot spots.) It's embarrasing, upsetting and plain annoying.

Terrible twos: How to deal with tantrums