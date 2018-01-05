Why do toddlers have tantrums? What causes tantrums? © Getty Images They say prevention is the best cure and it’s no different when it comes to tantrums.



But to work out how we can avoid them, we need to know what causes them.



"Tantrums normally happen when your child feels frustrated because they can’t have what they want.



It could be something as simple as them wanting to balance on a wall when you need them to go home for lunch," says Simone.



There are some key triggers you can keep an eye out for though, like hunger, boredom and Children ’s brains aren’t developed enough yet to override the feelings of frustration, so they’ll feel genuinely distressed."There are some key triggers you can keep an eye out for though, like hunger, boredom and tiredness . But often, kids just want some attention.





