>
Terrible twos: How to deal with tantrums
Article in images

Why do toddlers have tantrums?

 

What causes tantrums?
© Getty Images - Why do toddlers have tantrums?
© Getty Images

They say prevention is the best cure and it’s no different when it comes to tantrums.

But to work out how we can avoid them, we need to know what causes them.

"Tantrums normally happen when your child feels frustrated because they can’t have what they want.

It could be something as simple as them wanting to balance on a wall when you need them to go home for lunch," says Simone.
"Children’s brains aren’t developed enough yet to override the feelings of frustration, so they’ll feel genuinely distressed."

There are some key triggers you can keep an eye out for though, like hunger, boredom and tiredness. But often, kids just want some attention.




  
  
Sophie Herdman
08/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         