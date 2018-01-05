Preventing tantrums Preventing tantrums If you want to reduce the chances of your toddler revealing their inner diva, you’ve got to anticipate their needs. "Think about how you can avoid possible tantrum-prone situations either by changing your timetable or packing plenty of toys and snacks," says Joanne.

Ask them to count out five Take the weekly shop, for example, boring for you, seriously boring for your kids Ask them to count out five apples and put them into a bag or choose some sweet treats for the house.







