|
Preventing tantrums
If you want to reduce the chances of your toddler revealing their inner diva, you’ve got to anticipate their needs.
"Think about how you can avoid possible tantrum-prone situations either by changing your timetable or packing plenty of toys and snacks," says Joanne.
If you’ve got to do a boring task and you have to take the kids
, try to involve them in what you’re doing.
Take the weekly shop, for example, boring for you, seriously boring for your kids
.
Ask them to count out five apples
and put them into a bag or choose some sweet treats for the house.