Ignore and distract "Ignoring and distraction are your two best friends,"says Joanne.Kids crave attention. So most of the time your best bet is to pay attention to good behaviour and ignore bad behaviour, like tantrums.



"A tantrum is a show, and a show needs an audience. Withdraw the audience and the tantrum loses its point,’ says Joanne. Distraction is also a handy tool.



"Young children live in the moment so it's not that hard to distract them with a toy or simply pointing at the nearest tree," says Joanne. Ah, simple things.



If you're in a situation where you need to acknolwedge their protest, be calm and firm so they know what they're doing is a big no no.



Remember, deal with this tantrum in the right way and they'll think twice before they do it again.





