What not to do during a tantrum

This one's quite simple – don’t give into your kid. If you do, they’ll learn that if they throw a strop they’ll get what they want.



As Joanne points out: "Some adults still believe this, it’s not a good character trait to encourage."



But telling them ‘no’ doesn’t mean getting cross with them. "When your child is having a tantrum they'll feel genuinely distressed. Your anger will only make them feel worse," says Simone.



Also, don’t be embarrassed about your kid’s inappropriate behaviour. Everyone’s been there.



"Other people aren't judging you, they're probably just glad it's not happening to them," says Joanne.