- The aftermath

Terrible twos: How to deal with tantrums
There’s no point analysing a toddler’s behaviour with them. But it is worth asking yourself what you can learn from the tantrum. Had they eaten recently? Did they need a nap? Were you actually being a bit strict?

It’s also important to let them know that you’re not angry with them, nothing has changed and despite them throwing a strop that could rival one from Big Brother’s Nikki, you still love them.
 
‘Have a cuddle and move on,’ says Joanne, you know your three-year-old isn’t going to dwell on it. 

Joanne's final tip? "Maybe treat yourself to that emergency stash of gin."

Sophie Herdman
08/07/2012
