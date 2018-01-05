The aftermath There’s no point analysing a toddler’s behaviour with them. But it is worth asking yourself what you can learn from the tantrum. Had they eaten recently? Did they need a nap? Were you actually being a bit strict?



It’s also important to let them know that you’re not angry with them, nothing has changed and despite them throwing a strop that could rival one from Big Brother’s Nikki, you still love them.



‘Have a cuddle and move on,’ says Joanne, you know your three-year-old isn’t going to dwell on it.



Joanne's final tip? "Maybe treat yourself to that emergency stash of gin."



Sounds like good advice to us.





