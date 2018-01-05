Working from home: Tips for mums
Working from home - easy right? Not always. Especially when you've got kids
running around the house, getting into trouble and demanding you look at their hand painting for the ninth time.
The thing is, for some mums working from home is essential. Maybe childcare is too expensive or your family really needs the extra income. But worry not, working with kids
in the home is hard, sure, but it's not impossible.
We chatted with Jessica Chivers
, author of Mothers Work!
, to get her top tips for work from home mums.