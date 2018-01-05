In this article











Be realistic

Whether you're working for a big business or for yourself, you have to be realistic about the amount of work you can really get done at home with the kids.



You also have to be realistic about when you'll get that work done, be honest now! Once you've set those goals, tell your colleagues about your expectations.



Jessica uses the example of an ex-colleague who worked at home on a Wednesday to spend more time with her daughter.



Her colleagues knew that during the day she'd be there to take phone calls and reply to emails, but any big projects were a big no-no until after her daughter had gone to bed. Everyone knew how it worked so no one got upset or stressed.



