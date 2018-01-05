In this article











Be flexible with your work hours

If you're an early bird, first, congratulations! Second, it can be a good idea to get up an hour early to get some extra work done. But don't rely on having that hour to work - you might well get interrupted by your darling child.



Lots of mums who work from home also use those precious hours in the evening to work. "That's a good time to do things like take phone calls or read documents that require your full concentration," says Jessica.



Another option is to set a time period every day when you're going to stick the kids in front of a film and know you won't get interrupted.



But the key, Jessica says, is to be flexible with your work hours, taking the chance to work as soon as your kids get distracted by a task. "I always carry a notepad around with me, so when the kids are quiet I can quickly get on with my work," she says.





