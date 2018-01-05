In this article











Make the most of your free time

When you're working from home, you're not going to have a huge amount of free time to spend with your kids. So the key, says Jessica, is to be clever with that time.



What does that mean? Well, when you are giving your kids attention, give them your full attention.



Make a big gesture of shutting off your computer and closing the door of your study so they know mum is 100% theirs. 10 minutes is all they need. That can seem like a long time when you've got a million things to do, but that amount of undivided attention means they'll (hopefully) be less demanding when you're back at work.



It's also good to use the time you have with your kids to rest. If you're working all day and evening, you need to use these little breaks to properly chill out!



