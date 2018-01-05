In this article











How to keep the kids busy

Two activities are particularly good for keeping the kids busy - painting (just make sure it's not permanent paint!) and watching a film. In fact, Jessica has a particularly good trick.



"I stick on a film that they have seen and loved, that way they don't feel the need to constantly come and tell me what's happening."



Also, believe it or not, having more children in the house can make it easier to work: "kids are more likely to be absorbed in playing if they have friends around," Jessica says.



So there you go - you can work at home with the kids around. It just takes a little extra forethought.



