Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Aphrodisiac fragrances
The secret weapon in your seduction kit has to be a warm, spicy fragrance
- proven to increase pheromones and the potential for out-of-this world sexual attraction.
From sensual vanilla to flirtatious top notes, the right fragrance
can turn heads and capture hearts, no wonder Coco Chanel said, "A woman who wears no perfume
has no future."
That's why we've rounded up the top aphrodisiac fragrances
that will make your next seduction a multi-sensual experience...
Image © Stockbyte