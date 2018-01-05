|
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
|
|
In this article
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Loverdose by Diesel
Dose up with Diesel's love juice. Their newly launched Loverdose fragrance is an addictive oriental scent with a touch of jasmine - a key ingredient said to increase libido...
With the holy trinity of aphrodisiac sexiness - floral tones, vanilla and spice - this is perfect for a rock and roll romance.
Reach for this and get down and dirty with your lust object.
Left:
Loverdose by Diesel
RRP: £43.65 for 50ml
Available from John Lewis
|
|
Ursula Dewey
07/02/2012
|
Article Plan Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances ▼
|