Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
  
Loverdose by Diesel

Dose up with Diesel's love juice. Their newly launched Loverdose fragrance is an addictive oriental scent with a touch of jasmine - a key ingredient said to increase libido...

With the holy trinity of aphrodisiac sexiness - floral tones, vanilla and spice - this is perfect for a rock and roll romance.

Reach for this and get down and dirty with your lust object.
RRP: £43.65 for 50ml
Available from John Lewis 

07/02/2012
