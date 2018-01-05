In this article





















Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances

Loverdose by Diesel



Reach for this and get down and dirty with your lust object. Dose up with Diesel's love juice. Their newly launched Loverdose fragrance is an addictive oriental scent with a touch of jasmine - a key ingredient said to increase libido...With the holy trinity of aphrodisiac sexiness - floral tones, vanilla and spice - this is perfect for a rock and roll romance.Reach for this and get down and dirty with your lust object.



RRP: £43.65 for 50ml

