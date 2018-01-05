|
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
|
|
In this article
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Tom Ford Black Orchid
Stop him in his tracks with Tom Ford's Black Orchid.Left:
With a sensuous blend of aphrodisiac ylang ylang and bergamot, this signature scent unfolds with hints of black truffle and the seductive qualities of vetiver and patchouli for something truly special.
Tom Ford Black Orchid
RRP: £40.50 for 30ml
Available from John Lewis
|
|
Ursula Dewey
07/02/2012
|
Article Plan Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances ▼
|