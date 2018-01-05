>
>
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
  
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
In this article

Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances


Tom Ford Black Orchid 

Stop him in his tracks with Tom Ford's Black Orchid.

With a sensuous blend of aphrodisiac ylang ylang and bergamot, this signature scent unfolds with hints of black truffle and the seductive qualities of vetiver and patchouli for something truly special.
Left:

Tom Ford Black Orchid
RRP: £40.50 for 30ml
Available from John Lewis

07/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
SudokuOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         