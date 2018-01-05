>
>
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
 Photo 11/11 
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
In this article

Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances


Chloe Love 

If you're having a sophisticated affair then a touch of Chloe's Love is perfect for champagne seductions.

With pretty floral tones of lilac and orange blossom and the sensual qualities of hyacinth and iris absolute, a whiff of this and he'll be treating you like a lady. Just as he should.

Left:

Chloe Love
RRP: £38.50 for 30ml
Available from The Perfume Shop

07/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
100 baby names fit for a royalThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         