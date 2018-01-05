In this article





















Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances

Prada by Prada This classic by Prada has a rich



Left:



Prada by Prada

RRP: £50.00 for 50ml

Available from House of Fraser



This classic by Prada has a rich fragrance with notes of mandarin, patchouli, bergamot and sandalwood for a woody, exotic fragrance that is uber feminine and utterly irresistible...Left: