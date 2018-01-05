>
>
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
  
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
In this article

Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances


Obsession

Calvin Klein's Obsession may have an amber heart, but when it comes to catching his interest, trust us, it'll be red hot.

Men can't resist an amber fragrance, so spritz this to become his sexual obsession. Proceed with caution!

Left:

Obsession by Calvin Klein
RRP: £28.50 for 30ml
Available from House of Fraser

07/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Stars who married the same person twice ...30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         