Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances

Coco Mademoiselle
A favourite fragrance here at sofeminine, Coco Mademoiselle is a flirty, floral scent with a touch of iris and notes of warm amber peach and May Rose Absolute that can send any man's pulse racing.
Dab this on your neck and behind your ears to drive him wild as he caresses you softly...
Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel
RRP: £61.00 for 50ml
Available from House of Fraser
Ursula Dewey
07/02/2012
