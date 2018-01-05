|
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Ange ou DemonDo you like your men naughty or nice? Or a bit of both? In that case go for Givenchy's Ange ou Demon to seduce your man with the power of scent.
With light and shade and spicy tones of saffron, tonka bean and vanilla, this is sure to catch his attention.
Ange ou Demon by Givenchy
RRP: £38.50 for 30ml
Available from House of Fraser
Ursula Dewey
07/02/2012
