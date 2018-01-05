Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Nina Ricci Nina L'Elixir
Nina Ricci
's love potion is sweet and sensual. With a blend of red berries, red toffee apple
, cotton musk and a twist of lime, a spritz of this and you'll smell good enough to eat.
We love the apple
shaped flacon too. See if he can resist the temptation to devour you when you're wearing Nina L'Elixir (and nothing else), he's bound to fail...
Left:
Nina Ricci Nina L'Elixir
RRP: £41.00
Available from The Perfume Shop