Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Opium
With a name like Opium it's no wonder men have voted this as one of the most seductive scents of all time.
With sensual mandarin, jasmine and carnation, this timeless classic combines a heady swirl of champagne, freesia, nutmeg and clove for a fragrant prelude to some addictive loving.
Yves Saint Laurent Opium
RRP: £35.74 for 30ml
Available from The Perfume Shop
Ursula Dewey
07/02/2012
