In this article





















Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances

Les Fleurs de Bach Eau d'elixir This floral Parisian



With the libido boosting potency of ylang ylang, spice and frangipani, this will not only stir his interest, but will also lift your confidence - the sexiest quality of all.



Left:



Les Fleurs de Bach Eau D'Elixir

RRP: £34.95 for 55ml

Available from www.naturalorigin.com







This floral Parisian fragrance from Les Fleurs de Bach, has aromatherapeutic properties that both you and your man can benefit from.With the libido boosting potency of ylang ylang, spice and frangipani, this will not only stir his interest, but will also lift your confidence - the sexiest quality of all.Left: