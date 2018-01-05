|
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
|
|
In this article
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Les Fleurs de Bach Eau d'elixirThis floral Parisian fragrance from Les Fleurs de Bach, has aromatherapeutic properties that both you and your man can benefit from.
With the libido boosting potency of ylang ylang, spice and frangipani, this will not only stir his interest, but will also lift your confidence - the sexiest quality of all.
Left:
Les Fleurs de Bach Eau D'Elixir
RRP: £34.95 for 55ml
Available from www.naturalorigin.com
|
|
Ursula Dewey
07/02/2012
|
Article Plan Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances ▼
|