Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
  
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances
Aphrodisiac fragrances: Fall in love with these fragrances


Les Fleurs de Bach Eau d'elixir

This floral Parisian fragrance from Les Fleurs de Bach, has aromatherapeutic properties that both you and your man can benefit from.

With the libido boosting potency of ylang ylang, spice and frangipani, this will not only stir his interest, but will also lift your confidence - the sexiest quality of all.

Les Fleurs de Bach Eau D'Elixir
RRP: £34.95  for 55ml
Available from www.naturalorigin.com 

07/02/2012
