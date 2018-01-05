Dita Von Teese perfume: Notes and quotes

Dita Von Teese perfume launches in the UK! Dita Von Teese is a name that's synonymous with timeless style, retro glamour and seduction - and now Dita has launched a fragrance which perfectly encapsulates all of these things, in a suitably vintage bottle.



Yep, the Dita Von Teese perfume is launching into Boots stores this month, meaning we can all have a part of her own brand of old school vintage glamour and irresistible seductive charms - and we can't wait!



It's not often that we get excited about a celebrity fragrance launch - they come around so often and are never that interesting - but Dita Von Teese is definitely a perfume we can get behind. We caught up with the sex icon to talk fragrance.



Sexy scent: The Dita Von Teese perfume As the Queen of Burlesque stripping, the Dita Von Teese perfume is as sensual and alluring as the lady herself.



Dita says: “I wanted it to be a perfume that smelled exactly how I imagined it. A scent needs to reflect all the different facets of my personality. It had to be elegant, glamorous, sophisticated, sexy, dark, and mysterious.”



But unlike many celebrity fragrance launches, Dita's decision to design her own perfume came from the fact her then boyfriend's mum and her shared the same taste in fragrance.



She says: "It turned out his mother was wearing the same perfume as I was so I called one of my friends who’s a perfumer and I said what do I do? It’s my signature perfume! He said well you either have to get rid of the man or get rid of the fragrance."



Boyfriends aside Dita created the fragrance to design something unique, she told us:"I wanted to make something from scratch and do something really special." Vintage vamp

The Dita Von Teese perfume starts with top notes of sparkling bergamot, fresh peonies and spicy Bourbon pepper while the heart notes bloom with Bulgarian rose, Tahitian Tiaré petals, and fresh jasmine.



As for the base notes? They're as you would expect - warm, woody and alluring with patchouli, musk, and sandalwood.



She says: "It's very womanly and sophisticated. It's about big voluptuous flowers with things like smoky Gaiec wood and patchouli."



The bottle itself is a homage to Dita's love of all things vintage - we adore the 1930's style flacon in black ridged glass, complete with atomiser and black silk tassel for maximum vintage vamp appeal.



If you like your perfume a little exotic with a head turning base then this is the perfume for you - it lasts for hours too - and seems a lot more expensive than the £18.00 price tag. If we're honest it's a total steal!



Dita Von Teese fragrance

RRP: £18.00

Available from Boots Dita Von Teese’s first fragrance Dita Von Teese is available in Boots stores nationwide from 19 September 2012, RRP £18.00.





