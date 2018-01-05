In this article





















Womens perfume: fragrances for women for everyday

Since its launch in 2001, Coco Madamoiselle has become a modern day classic, offering elegance, charm and warmth.



With sparkling citrus top notes including bergamot, orange and mandarin, it will freshen your mood as soon as you spritz.



Its ylang ylang heart, morning rose and Italian jasmine notes are a delicious discovery as the day wears on. And when the base notes of tonka bean, Indonesian patchouli, vanilla and vetvier start to come through, you'll know this is a fragrance you can depend on to provide fragrant pleasure to you and those around you, all day long.



A soFeminine favourite.



Coco Madamoiselle by Chanel

RRP: £44 for 35ml

Available from Boots





