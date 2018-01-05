>
Best perfumes for day wear: everyday fragrances
  
Womens perfumes: every day fragrances for women
Womens perfumes: every day fragrances for women


Issey Miyake's L'eau d'Issey is another modern day classic which has inspired many other launches since its debut in 1992.

It's a floral number which works well all year round, its summery tones of lotus flower, lily, freesia and carnation are balanced beautifully with the warm undertones of amber seed musk and sandalwood.

This could be your new signature scent. The eau de toilette lasts for a good 4-5 hours so consider the travel size version too for handbag portability.

L'eau d'Issey by Issey Miyake
RRP: £55.50 for 100ml
Available from The Fragrance Shop
 

