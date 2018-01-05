In this article





















Womens perfumes: fragrance for women - day time

Viktor & Rolf Eau Mega Eau de Parfum Spray is a crisp green floral which is remarkably fresh.



With notes of summer pear, sparkling citron, violet leaf and peony, and with whispers of basil, this fragrance captures a floral garden breeze in summer.



Subtle yet seductive, base notes of jasmine and musk give this floral fragrance the exoticism it needs to be another hit from the Dutch fashion designers.



Viktor & Rolf Eau Mega Eau de Parfum Spray

RRP: £59.50 - £79.50

Available from Amazon







