>
>
Best perfumes for day wear: everyday fragrances
  
Womens perfumes: fragrance for women - day time
In this article

Womens perfumes: fragrance for women - day time


Viktor & Rolf Eau Mega Eau de Parfum Spray is a crisp green floral which is remarkably fresh.

With notes of summer pear, sparkling citron, violet leaf and peony, and with whispers of basil, this fragrance captures a floral garden breeze in summer.

Subtle yet seductive, base notes of jasmine and musk give this floral fragrance the exoticism it needs to be another hit from the Dutch fashion designers.

Viktor & Rolf Eau Mega Eau de Parfum Spray
RRP: £59.50 - £79.50
Available from Amazon
 

03/07/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         