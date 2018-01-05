>
>
Best perfumes for day wear: everyday fragrances
  
Womens perfume: fragrances for women for day wear
In this article

Womens perfume: fragrances for women for day wear


This is an addictive sexy daytime fragrance with attention grabbing notes of sparkling bergamot and delicate white peony accented with spicy coriander.

A positively female fragrance, the alluring heart unfolds rich rose absolute, carnal night blooming jasmine and ambrette seed.

With depths of exotic patchouli orpur - a prized ingredient which perfumers give the reserve status of a Grand Cru - this complex spicy fragrance has hints of oriental incense and will have people begging to know what you're wearing.

Tom Ford White Patchouli Eau de Parfum
RRP: £42 - £80
Available from Selfridges

03/07/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         