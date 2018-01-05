In this article





















Womens perfume: fragrances for women for day wear

This is an addictive sexy daytime fragrance with attention grabbing notes of sparkling bergamot and delicate white peony accented with spicy coriander.



A positively female fragrance, the alluring heart unfolds rich rose absolute, carnal night blooming jasmine and ambrette seed.



With depths of exotic patchouli orpur - a prized ingredient which perfumers give the reserve status of a Grand Cru - this complex spicy fragrance has hints of oriental incense and will have people begging to know what you're wearing. Tom Ford White Patchouli Eau de Parfum

RRP: £42 - £80

Available from Selfridges



