Best perfumes for day wear: everyday fragrances
  
Women's perfume: fragrance for women for every day wear
If you're looking for a daytime fragrance with a difference, then Botanical Essence No.1 from skincare experts Liz Earle is a winner.

With high altitude lavender from France, damask rose from Turkey, Italian bergamot, and Indonesian patchouli, this is a natural, precious fragrance. We love its floral heart - with notes of rose and geranium, spiced with nutmeg.

The fragrance soon reveals hints of peppery coriander, warm tonka bean and earthy woody tones of vetiver and cedarwood, making it a complex but refreshing fragrance for daytime wear.

And with 98% of its ingredients derived from nature, it's perfect for natural beauty addicts everywhere.

Botanical Essence No.1 from Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare
RRP: £39.50
Available from Liz Earle

03/07/2013
