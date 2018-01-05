In this article





















Women's perfume: fragrance for women for every day wear

If you're looking for a daytime fragrance with a difference, then Botanical Essence No.1 from skincare experts Liz Earle is a winner.



With high altitude lavender from France, damask rose from Turkey, Italian bergamot, and Indonesian patchouli, this is a natural, precious fragrance. We love its floral heart - with notes of rose and geranium, spiced with nutmeg.



The fragrance soon reveals hints of peppery coriander, warm tonka bean and earthy woody tones of vetiver and cedarwood, making it a complex but refreshing fragrance for daytime wear.



And with 98% of its ingredients derived from nature, it's perfect for natural beauty addicts everywhere.



Botanical Essence No.1 from Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare

RRP: £39.50

Available from Liz Earle



