Womens perfumes: womens fragrances for everyday wear

Francis Kurkdjian calls it the missing link between skin, clothes, bed linen and the air and we think he's got it right.



This breezy, sparkling eau de toilette starts with a sweet kiss of orange blossom and lily of the valley, brightened with citrus notes and a flourish of aldehydes and white musks.



A refined, exquisite fragrance, it's the ultimate scent that perfectly captures the essence of clean.



Wear it all day and you'll still smell luxuriously fresh.



Aqua Universalis by Maison Francis Kurkdjian

RRP: £115.00

Available from Francis Kurkdjian



