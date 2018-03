Narciso Rodrigeuz's Essence

For starters, Narciso Rodrigeuz's essence is a light powdery fragrance which is gorgeously wearable and lasts all day.



With a heart of modern musk and heady floral top notes, it has a warm amber base making it both sensual and graceful.



The minimalistic bottle, with its liquid flowing lines and tinted mirror-effect glass, will add style and sophistication to any dressing table.



Essence by Narciso Rodrigeuz

RRP: £54 for 50ml

Available from FeelUnique