>
>

Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances

 
Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances
In this article
Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances

Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances

If you're famous - even if only for five minutes, or for doing something vaguely entertaining, then launching your fragrance is as essential as writing your biography and getting trashed in front of the paps.

But for some celebs, their self named perfumes reach cult status and get a real following of scent devoted fans.

While every other reality star (Mark Wright's Mr.Wright anyone?) and footballer's wife (Coleen Rooney's Butterflies) has launched a perfume, only some get the same kind of admiration and acclaim as the stars themselves.

We've rounded up some of the best celebrity perfumes of all time. From pop stars to A listers to actresses and teen heart throbs, whoever your idol is there's a celebrity perfume to match.





21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         