Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances

Sarah Jessica Parker is responsible for bringing a lot of joy to our lives - with Sex And The City - and her first fine fragrance, Lovely.



Her signature style is ultra-feminine with a fashion edge and her fragrance is likewise.



With top notes of a New York Apple Martini and a sensual heart of orchid this fragrance opens up to give a burst of freshness and softens down to become a sexy but honest fragrance with a base of white musk - it's Carrie Bradshaw bottled. What's not to love!



Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker

RRP: £41.50 for 100ml

Available from The Perfume Shop

