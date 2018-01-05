>
Beyonce Heat perfume
Beyonce Heat perfume


We know which parts of Beyonce we'd take for our own - her gorgeous curves and amazing voice. But in real terms we'll have to settle for her fragrance. And we're not the only ones.

Beyonce Heat is one of the top 10 selling fragrances at Amazon.co.uk - it's always flying off the shelves.

Beyonce Heat is a fruity, woody fragrance that's full of so sass and confidence it's unmistakably Knowles. With notes of red vanilla, orchid, neroli, peach, tonka and amber, it suits women of all ages, as long as they've got what it takes to pull it off.

