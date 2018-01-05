>
Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances
  
Rihanna perfume
Rihanna perfume


Rihanna's fragrance Reb'l Fleur might not have achieved the same cult status as Beyonce's Heat but it sure is a seller. Another top celeb fragrance for Amazon, Rihanna's fragrance is a tropical affair and has outsold her best mate Katy Perry's perfume by 88%.

With top notes of purple plum and peach, and a heart of Hawaiian hibiscus flower, violet and coconut water, plus a dash of vanilla and amber for good measure, it's a scent fitting for the Barbadian R'n'B princess.

Rihanna Reb'l Fleur
RRP: £25.43
Available from Amazon

