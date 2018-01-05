>
Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances
  
Lady Gaga perfume
Lady Gaga perfume


Lady Gaga is a clever woman. She knows how to get people excited about her outfits, her music, her entrances, so the launch of her perfume, Lady Gaga Fame, was filled with drama too.

From an ad campaign that was banned from prime time on certain channels she succesfully launched the fastest selling fragrance of all time - with 6 million bottles sold within the first week. It turned out to be the top selling celebrity fragrance of 2012 which goes to show just what Fame can do!

What's more it's the first black fragrance that turns clear on application and has a kick ass bottle designed by Nick Knight. But what about the actual scent?

Made with apricot, saffron, honey and tiger orchid, it's a sweet affair of crushed floral notes and dark accords to create a fragrance that's at once powdery, sensual and fresh.

Nice work Gaga.

Lady Gaga Fame
RRP: £32.00
Available from FeelUnique

21/01/2013
