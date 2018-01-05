Kim Kardashian perfume

It-girl Kim Kardashian came up with the perfect name for her fragrance; Glam.



And it is! With a hot pink round bottle and a crystal embellished lid it's definitely got the K factor but what about the scent?



It's pretty juicy with pink watermelon, blackberries and citrus notes plus jasmine and egyptian tuberose for a floral heart. The base notes are of orris butter, musk and sandalwood so it finishes with a bold statement that lasts.



Perfect for glam girls with Hollywood dreams.



Kim Kardashian GLAM

RRP: £22.95 for 30ml

Available from from Debenhams