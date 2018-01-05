>
>
Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances
  
Kim Kardashian perfume
In this article

Kim Kardashian perfume


It-girl Kim Kardashian came up with the perfect name for her fragrance; Glam.

And it is! With a hot pink round bottle and a crystal embellished lid it's definitely got the K factor but what about the scent?

It's pretty juicy with pink watermelon, blackberries and citrus notes plus jasmine and egyptian tuberose for a floral heart. The base notes are of orris butter, musk and sandalwood so it finishes with a bold statement that lasts.

Perfect for glam girls with Hollywood dreams.

Kim Kardashian GLAM
RRP: £22.95  for 30ml
Available from from Debenhams

21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         