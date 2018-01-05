>
>
Katy Perry perfume
Katy Perry's Purr fragrance is too cute. The kitty inspired flacon means that no matter what's inside we need this in our lives.

Luckily the contents are wonderfully fragrant. Katy Perry's Purr fragrance has been made with a quirky floral blend of breezy notes that are bound to hook all the girly girls out there.

Opening with peach, apple and bamboo the heart emerges with notes of jasmine blossom, pink freesia and rose, vanilla orchid and ends of a wave of white amber, creamy sandalwood and musk.

Katy Perry says: "Purr is a natural extension of who I am as a woman - it's a gorgeous blend of all my favorite scents that embodies my style, my tastes and my love for all things incredibly cute. It is an absolutely purrfect perfume that I hope leaves you meowing with delight!"


RRP: £28.00
Available from Sensational Perfumes

21/01/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
