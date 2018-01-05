Taylor Swift perfume

We love Taylor Swift for many reasons; her music, her style, her taste in men - but also her fragrance - well the bottle at least.



The packaging is cutesy rather than sophisticated, with a charm bracelet on the lid and an irridescent light reflective effect on the bottle. For a teenage dressing table - it's perfection.



The fragrance itself is not for the faint hearted, Wonderstruck is an assault on the senses with a heady blend of honeysuckle, mimosa flowers and vanilla whoopie pie, raspberry, apple blossom and dewberry. Once this is on there's no getting away from it.



While it's definitely a potent perfume, it has a perfectly balanced base of peach, musk and sandalwood, making it a long lasting fragrance that's interesting, feminine but unique - as long as you can get over the heady top note overload.



Taylor Swift Wonderstruck

RRP: £19.50 for 50ml

Available from The Fragrance Shop






