Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances
  
Taylor Swift perfume
Taylor Swift perfume


We love Taylor Swift for many reasons; her music, her style, her taste in men - but also her fragrance - well the bottle at least.

The packaging is cutesy rather than sophisticated, with a charm bracelet on the lid and an irridescent light reflective effect on the bottle. For a teenage dressing table - it's perfection.

The fragrance itself is not for the faint hearted, Wonderstruck is an assault on the senses with a heady blend of honeysuckle, mimosa flowers and vanilla whoopie pie, raspberry, apple blossom and dewberry. Once this is on there's no getting away from it.

While it's definitely a potent perfume, it has a perfectly balanced base of peach, musk and sandalwood, making it a long lasting fragrance that's interesting, feminine but unique - as long as you can get over the heady top note overload.

Taylor Swift Wonderstruck
RRP: £19.50 for 50ml
Available from The Fragrance Shop 

