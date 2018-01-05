Justin Bieber perfume

Justin Bieber's SomeDay fragrance has it's audience fairly defined - Bieber fans only.



And it's no match for David Beckham's Golden Balls fragrance which outsold SomeDay on Amazon by 494% last year.



Nonetheless it's a top selling celebrity fragrance and you have to give Bieber some credit for a cute bottle, even if it is a bit of a Marc Jacobs copy cat.



The perfume itself is sweet, young and fresh, just like Bieber's fans. If you're not dreaming of Bieber as your boyf then this definitely isn't for you.



SomeDay by Justin Bieber

RRP: £16.17

Available from Amazon